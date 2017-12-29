Menu
Machete wielding suspect charged over robberies

A man has been charged over a string of street robberies that allegedly involved a machete in Coffs Harbour.
A MAN has been charged by detectives investigating several armed street robberies that happened in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Clarence police received reports of four incidents on Wednesday between 10pm and 10.45pm where a man armed with a machete allegedly threatened and robbed four men.

About 45 minutes later, a car was stopped in Oriana Street, Coffs Harbour, and a 23-year-old man arrested after personal items - alleged to have been the proceeds of the robberies - were seen in the vehicle.

Police allege a balaclava and machete were also seized from the car and have been taken for forensic examination.

Coffs/Clarence detectives and general duties police searched a home in Oriana Street, Coffs Harbour today about 3:30pm and seized further items for examination.

The man has now been charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon. 

He was refused bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, January 8.

Topics:  coffs clarence coffs harbour coffs harbour local court machete nsw police oriana st police street robberies

Coffs Coast Advocate
