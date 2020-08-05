Man charged over Sydney mum’s death

Supplied Editorial Fwd: heres what ive got so far- will add more details as i contact family etc

Police have charged a man over the alleged murder of a woman in Sydney's north west on Monday evening.

About 4.50pm on Monday, emergency services were called to a unit on Ingleby Street, Oatlands, following reports a woman had been stabbed.

Daiane Pelegrini, 33, was with a man when she was allegedly confronted by an intruder inside her home.

Paramedics treated her at the scene in Ingleby St, Oatlands before she was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, however she later died.

Officers from Cumberland Police Area Command arrested a 25-year-old man, known to the woman, at the scene before taking him to Granville Police Station.

The man was then taken to hospital for assessment before being returned to Granville Police Station Tuesday.

He was charged with murder, using carriage service to menace/harass/offend, entering a dwelling with intent (not steal/ destroy/damage), and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police will allege in court that the man entered the unit while it was unoccupied prior to the incident.

It will be further alleged that the man sent threatening messages to the woman prior to her death.

Daiane Pelegrini, 33, was found suffering stab wounds at her unit in Ingleby St, Oatlands at 4:50pm yesterday after allegedly being attacked by a 25 year-old Lurnea man. Picture: Facebook

Ms Pelegrini reportedly had an eight-year-old daughter but the child was with her husband Marcelo Antunes de Ataide, who she had separated from a few weeks ago.

She moved to Australia from Brazil with her husband at the end of 2016 and she was studying nursing part-time. She also worked as a carer for people with Alzheimer's.

Mr Antunes de Ataide, who described his wife as having a "good heart", said she had previously complained about a man who kept showing up at her unit.

"Please if anyone suspects a woman is in trouble, please call police, please ask for help," he told the ABC.

Mr Antunes de Ataide said the family were devastated about what had happened.

"She was a really good mother … she was the best mum and would do anything for her daughter," he said.

Originally published as Man charged over Sydney mum's death