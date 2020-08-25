Menu
Crime

Man charged over teen double shooting

Ellen Ransley
25th Aug 2020 9:50 AM
A 46-year-old man has been charged over the alleged double murder of a teenage couple, who police say had been visiting family at this Mount McIntyre property. Picture: Tricia Watkinson
A 46-year-old man has been charged over the alleged double murder of a teenage couple, who police say had been visiting family at this Mount McIntyre property. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

A man will remain behind bars until December after he was charged with the double murder of a teenage couple on a rural South Australian property.

The 46-year-old fronted Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with the murders of his son and Chelsea Ireland.

The couple were visiting family when they were allegedly gunned down on a rural property at Mount McIntyre on Saturday night.

Chelsea Ireland, 19, was visiting family. Picture: Facebook
Chelsea Ireland, 19, was visiting family. Picture: Facebook


The 46-year-old's identity has been suppressed for 72 hours to prevent "undue hardship" to his children.

The man did not make a bail application, and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in December.

Originally published as Man charged over teen double shooting

