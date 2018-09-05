Man charged with 73-year-old’s murder

The Brampton Ave, Cranbrook, home where an elderly woman’s body was found. Picture: Zak Simmonds

A MAN has been charged with murder after an elderly woman was found dead in her backyard, just weeks after she had relocated to a new home.

Police were called to a residence on Brampton Ave, Cranbrook, in Townsville, about 10.30am on Monday and discovered the body of 73-year-old Pamela Frances Corless.

A 21-year-old Rosslea man was on Tuesday night charged ith one count each of murder, burglary and wilful damage.

He is due to front the Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Real estate records show Ms Corless finalised the purchase of the property in April, the Townsville Bulletin reports.

It is understood the house had been vacant for about three years prior to the purchase and neighbours said it had been sporadically inhabited by squatters.

Ms Corless' next-door neighbour, Vicki Perovic, was on holidays in Cairns when she received a phone call from a friend on Monday telling her that local police had swarmed her street.

While Mrs Perovic had never met Ms Corless and didn't know her by name, she said her husband Jack described her as a "nice lady" after briefly chatting to her as she inspected the house.

She said the deceased had plans to renovate the Brampton Ave home.

"She had been at the premises with her (visiting) daughter and son-in-law," Mrs Perovic said.

"My husband was saying a nice lady was getting ready to move in.

"For her to be right next door and something so tragic to happen, I can't get my head wrapped around it."