A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

by Nathan Edwards
18th Aug 2020 7:09 PM
A man who allegedly stabbed a police officer in the face outside a Mt Gravatt home last month before being shot by the officer's partner has been charged with attempted murder.

The 25-year-old remains in hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He allegedly slashed the police officer - who was at the Upper Mt Gravatt home to deliver documents - across his face under his eye with a knife.

The man will be subject to a hospital bedside hearing on Wednesday.

 

Originally published as Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

