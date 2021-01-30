Man charged with biting security guard at main street pub

A Jubilee Pocket man allegedly bit a security guard on the leg during a disturbance at Magnums.

Whitsunday Police officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said police were called to the venue about 8pm on Australia Day.

Police allege security officers were trying to restrain a Jubilee Pocket man when he bit a 23-year-old guard on the leg.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, obstructing police and public nuisance.

He’s scheduled to appear at Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 22.

More stories:

Whitsunday businesswoman breaches bail, swears at police

Vehicles ‘fully burnt out’ in Bruce Highway blaze

DRUG BUST: Man allegedly caught with 18.3g cocaine in Airlie

Generator stolen

A 6kVA generator was taken from a carport in Cannonvale.

Sen-Sgt Blain said the generator was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday from the MacArthur Dve property.

The residents saw the sensor light go on overnight, but did not think too much of it until they realised the next day the generator had been stolen.

Sen-Sgt Blain said stealing offences were not common in the area but police did not want to see thefts occurring.

“We ask people who have those items to take extra care,” he said.

Two road crashes

Police have responded to two road crashes in the past few days, the first being a four-vehicle crash near Plants Whitsunday.

The crash occurred when a 36-year-old man was turning into Plants Whitsunday from Shute Harbour Rd and three vehicles, all driven by 17-year-old P-platers, rear-ended each other.

Sen-Sgt Blain said it was lucky no one was injured in the crash but it did disrupt traffic flow.

“It’s not the best start to the school year,” he said.

“We ask the adults in those families to make sure they talk to the young ones about their driving. It could have been a lot worse.”

Cars banked up on Shute Harbour Rd after a three-vehicle crash outside Plants Whitsunday. Photo: Elyse Wurm

The second crash occurred on Thursday when a 64-year-old woman came off a motorbike on Pringle Rd, Woodwark.

Paramedics took her to Proserpine Hospital following the crash.

Domestic violence awareness

Police have urged anyone who suspects domestic violence may be occurring in their area to contact officers.

Sen-Sgt Blain said domestic violence was an issue police investigated daily.

“We implore people, if they hear disturbances happening, please contact police,” he said.

“It’s not just physical violence, it can be emotional and financial control.

“It’s not on.”

Whitsunday Police can be phoned on 4948 8888 or phone Policelink on 131 444.