Man charged with damaging car while woman, children inside

Liana Turner
30th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
A MAN has been refused bail after an alleged malicious damage incident in Mullumbimby.

A woman was driving her vehicle, a black-coloured Volkswagen, on River Terrace in Mullumbimby at 5.52pm on Saturday.

Her eight-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also in the vehicle.

"The victim was travelling about 20km/hr approaching the intersection of Burringbar St and saw a male with a moustache walking in the middle of the road," police said in a statement.

"The victim saw the accused throwing something at her vehicle and as she went to drive around the male, he punched the rear passenger window of the vehicle with the base of his fist causing the window shatter.

"The occupants of the vehicle feared for their safety as the accused was screaming, yelling and swearing at them.

"The victim fearing for her and her children's safety drove off stopping in another area before calling the police."

Police found the accused a short time later.

He was arrested and charged with malicious damage and breaching bail.

He was refused bail and is due to appear before Lismore Local Court today.

