CHARGED: A 38-year-old Glenwood man has been charged with drink driving. He'll face the Gympie Magistrates Court on September 20.
Crime

Man charged with drink driving after Victory Heights crash

Philippe Coquerand
by
7th Sep 2018 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 38-year-old Glenwood man has been charged with drink driving and driving without due care and attention after a single vehicle truck roll-over on the Gympie Connection Rd at Victory Heights on Thursday afternoon.

The driver was more than twice the legal limit, a police spokeswoman said.

"The driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.0126 which is quite high," she said.

The driver was uninjured in the truck crash.

The medium sized "tipper" crash in a 60km/hr residential area.

It was carrying some empty water crates and plates.

The man will face the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 20.

Gympie Times

