Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
News

Man charged with drink driving while going 149km

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Oct 2019 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 37-YEAR-old Bundaberg region resident is set to front court after allegedly travelling almost 50kmh over the speed limit while under the influence.

A Childers police spokesman said the man was clocked at 149kmh in a 100kmh zone.

His licence was immediately suspended for travelling more than 45kmh over the limit. After he was pulled over, he recorded a blood-alcohol level also over the limit.

The driver was issued a notice to appear in court charged with drink-driving and speeding on November 15.

childers police traffic
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Decade as voted by the clubs

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Decade as voted by the clubs

    News GROUP 2 clubs have nominated who they thought were the best players of the past decade and we've come up with one hell of a football team based on their votes.

    Well-oiled Maclean topple new Boys Yamba on return

    premium_icon Well-oiled Maclean topple new Boys Yamba on return

    Cricket The premiers were in fine form with a huge opening total for round 1

    Harwood off to a flying start in Lower Clarence first grade

    premium_icon Harwood off to a flying start in Lower Clarence first grade

    Cricket The visitors were simply too good and are looking strong in 2019.

    HE'S NO STOWE AWAY: Grafton boxer edges QLD class champion

    premium_icon HE'S NO STOWE AWAY: Grafton boxer edges QLD class champion

    Boxing The Clarence boxer has won two huge bouts in less than a month.