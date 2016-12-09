WATCH: Police detail Rocky Doctor's alleged sex crimes

UPDATE 11.45AM: POLICE are appealing for anyone who believes they may have been inappropriately dealt with by the 53-year-old Rockhampton doctor accused of sexually assaulting five female patients to come forward.

Capricornia Crime Group Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the case was the first of its kind for Rockhampton police.

He said Rockhampton detectives began their investigation when a single victim came forward in 2013 and four other women has since made complaints.

"This is very uncommon. We really haven't come across it at all before," Det Insp Shadlow said.

"It was a thorough investigation, it was only commenced with one female victim to start with however during the investigation investigators did speak with a number of other female patients of this doctor and they subsequently made complaints.

"It is alleged the sexual assaults include inappropriately placing his fingers in the mouths of the victims as well as touching the females on the breasts.

"It's a breach of trust."

Det Insp Shadlow said four of the victims took up to six years to come forward because they didn't realise what was happening to them was wrong.

"It was a matter of (the victims) not being confident and also not realising it was inappropriate, the actions of this doctor," he said.

"If there is other victims out there, male or female, who do believe they have been inappropriately dealt with by this doctor, or any doctor, they should certainly contact Rockhampton police."

UPDATE 10.30AM: THE DOCTOR at the centre of mutliple sexual assault allegations worked out of and owned the former Sunshine Plastic Surgery practice on on Archer St.

Capricornia Crime Group Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow confirmed the 53-year-old man charged with six counts of sexual assault was a plastic surgeon working out of Rockhampton in his own surgery and consulting out of the Mater Hospital.

"During this practice he has sexually assaulted five female victims," Det Insp Shadlow said.

"The first investigation commenced in 2013 when the first victim came forward.

"Subsequent investigations identified a further four female victims dating back to from 2009 through to 2013."

The Morning Bulletin understands the doctor abruptly shut down his Archer St practice in 2014 and fled the country after learning of the investigation.

It is understood he was arrested at the Gold Coast Airport by Border Force last week.

"He left the country in 2014, hence the time between the investigation being finalised and him being charged," Det Insp Shadlow said.

"He certainly was aware of the investigation.

"He was located again on the Gold Coast in November this year and was subsequently charged and will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court later this month."

INITIAL: A ROCKHAMPTON medical professional has been charged with six counts of indecent assault following investigations into claims from five women.

Detectives from Rockhampton have been investigating historical allegations of sexual assaults at two medical facilities in the region, which date back to 2009.

It will be alleged the man, aged 53, assaulted five women ranging in age from 37 to 57, at medical facilities in Ward and Archer Sts between 2009 and 2013.

Following a protracted investigation by officers from the Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch police arrested the man on November 30.

He is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 21.

The man stopped working in Rockhampton in 2014.

Rockhampton detectives investigating the alleged sexual assaults are appealing for anyone who may have experienced or witnessed similar behaviour to contact Rockhampton Criminal Investigation Branch on 4932 3550 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow, Capricornia Crime Group will release more information at 10am.

