Man charged with murder after girl, 4, found dead

Man charged with murder after body of girl, 4, found at home

Man charged with murder after body of girl, 4, found at home

A MAN has been charged with murder following the death of a young girl at her home in Brisbane's east.

The girl, 4, was found dead in her Cannon Hill home Monday morning and could have been that way for some time.

The 43-year-old man has been denied police bail and will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Investigators are working to determine how the little girl died - and when - after a triple-0 call was made from the home in Bent St, Cannon Hill, Monday morning.

Police investigate death of four-year-old child at Cannon Hill. Picture: Richard Walker

Emergency services first became aware of the tragedy after a call was made to Queensland Ambulance Service shortly after 9am. Police were alerted and arrived at the home soon after.

A statement released by Queensland Police Service said the home was immediately secured as a crime scene.

"A crime scene was immediately declared at the house as investigations commenced into the circumstances leading to the child's death," the statement said.

"The girl's family is assisting police with the investigation," it said.

Police at the scene. Picture: Richard Walker

Neighbours said there were other children at the house when emergency crews arrived. A large police presence, including up to 10 vehicles and a forensic van, alarmed parents of children at a nearby school.

Parents were sent an email from the school's principal reassuring them the incident was unrelated and to await ­instructions on how to collect their children, with the street cordoned off by police patrols throughout the day.

Police set up a crime scene as soon as they arrived. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"Should you hear of this incident through the media, please be assured that there is no reason to be fearful of any threat to the school and your children are safe and are being kept totally unaware of the police presence outside the college," the message said.

Tradesman Trent O'Brien was working at a nearby home when he saw ambulances and police arrive at the Bent St address.

Police near the area’s school zone. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Mr O'Brien said about five people, including a child in a nappy, appeared to have come from inside the home when paramedics and police arrived.

"There was a lot of police, at least 10," he said.

A resident of a neighbouring home said a family rent the property and have been "relatively quiet" for the time they have lived there.

"I have never heard much from them. It's quite a quiet street … it's a bit of a shock."

Originally published as Man charged with murder after girl, 4, found dead