The arrested man is taken into custody by detectives. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Man charged with toddler’s murder

by Perry Duffin
3rd Aug 2018 3:52 AM

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murdering a toddler following her suspicious death in the NSW Hunter Region seven weeks ago.

Emergency services were called to a house in Tarro, near Newcastle, in June after reports a 20-month-old child was in cardiac arrest.

She was taken to John Hunter Hospital but could not be revived.

 

The 26-year-old was arrested on Thursday morning by homicide detectives and officers from a special strike force that had been investigating the child's death.

They knocked on the door of a Tanilba Bay home and arrested the tattooed man who was wearing a gold crucifix necklace and had a shaved head, a NSW Police video showed.

He was handcuffed and driven to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with murder on Thursday evening, a police spokesman confirmed.

He is expected to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Friday.

