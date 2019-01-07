Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in South Grafton.

AN EATONSVILLE man who was allegedly stabbed following at argument at a South Grafton home over the weekend has died in hospital, with the alleged attacker charged with his murder.

About 3.40am on Saturday, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District responded to the incident, and were told two men were arguing in a home on Gardenia Way when one was allegedly stabbed twice in the abdomen.

The 28-year-old victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Grafton Base Hospital, then flown to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition where he underwent emergency surgery.

Unfortunately, at about 8pm on Sunday the man died in hospital.

South Grafton man Justin Shawn John Smith, 33, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning a short time after the incident and was initially charged at Grafton Police Station with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In Grafton Local Court yesterday the Police Prosecutor indicated to Mr Smith's solicitor that the charges his client faced would be upgraded to murder.

Mr Smith was refused bail and will reappear in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

