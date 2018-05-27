Menu
Police have charged Jamie Willis with murder. Picture: Channel 9
News

Man charged with murdering his mum

by Ben Graham
27th May 2018 7:00 PM

A MELBOURNE man has been charged with killing his 69-year-old mother.

Jamie Willis, 38, will face court this afternoon charged with the killing - which is alleged to have taken place at a new housing estate on the fringes of Werribee on Thursday.

Caroline Anne Willis' body was found inside a southwest Melbourne home on Friday.

Victoria Police officers searched parks near Black Forest Road in Wyndham Vale, where it's understood a silver Kia SUV may have driven on Thursday afternoon. It is believed the car may be linked to the fatal stabbing.

Caroline Anne Willis’ body was found inside a southwest Melbourne home on Friday. Picture: Channel 9
"Police are currently conducting a line search in the vicinity of Black Forest Avenue in Wyndham Vale," Victoria Police spokeswoman Belinda Batty told the Herald Sun.

"The search relates to an ongoing investigation into the death of a 69-year-old woman in Werribee."

Police also want to speak to two teenagers who were knocking on doors in the area on Thursday afternoon.

The boy was wearing dark-coloured long sleeve top and shorts, a cap and shoes. The girl is described as having long hair and was wearing a dark-coloured long sleeve top and pants.

The pair are not believed to be connected to the woman's death, but police think the boy and girl may have seen something.

