Crime

Man charged with murdering toddler

4th Sep 2019 7:30 AM

 

A Melbourne man has been charged with murdering a beloved two-year-old, described by his family as a "bubbly little boy" who was "full of cuddles".

Homicide Squad detectives charged the 32-year-old man from Langwarrin late last night over two-year-old Jaidyn's death. A 34-year-old woman who was also arrested over the boy's death was released without charge.

"(She) is not believed to have been involved in the incident," Victoria Police said.

The 32-year-old man will face Melbourne Magistrates' Court later today.

Victoria Police arrested the pair just after 4pm on Monday after receiving reports a child was injured at a home in southeast Melbourne.

Emergency services rushed to save the boy, since identified by his grandmother as Jaidyn, but he was unable to be revived.

Jaidyn died in a Langwarrin home. Picture: Supplied
Speaking to reporters outside the family home yesterday, Jaidyn's grandmother said her grandson loved to play with trucks and was "full of cuddles".

"He was a bubbly little boy," she said.

"He liked trucks. He had a little old plastic truck at my house, he would constantly play with that."

She said her daughter had moved to Victoria from Queensland after her partner Chris died in a motorcycle accident in November 2018.

Jaidyn was two years old.
Neighbours on the street said they heard shouting and hysterical crying from the home on Monday afternoon.

Neighbour Dean Peterson told the ABC he had heard screaming coming from the house some time after 4pm.

"I heard a man screaming to a lady to give him the phone, quite loudly and aggressively," Mr Peterson said.

"I could hear the lady crying quite hysterically … He was quite aggressively yelling 'give me the f***ing phone' over and over."

The crime scene in Langwarrin. Picture: Ian Currie
A man who lives over the road with his fiancee told The Herald Sun they saw four people, a man, woman and two children, out the front of the house yesterday.

"We saw them yesterday and would see them through their gates every now and then," he said.

"Even though they made a lot of noise we never had any trouble with them. They've been pretty good."

