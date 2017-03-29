Man charged with possession of $40,000 worth of cannabis

CANNABIS SEIZED: Police from the Coffs-Clarence LAC seized 1.25kg Police seize cannabis worth an estimated $40,000.

MORE than a kilogram of cannabis was seized worth an estimated $40,000 from a property at Lowanna.

Yesterday, police from the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command's Target Action Group with the help of the NSW Police Dog Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Cavanaghs Rd at 11.50am.

Police found seven cannabis plants, cannabis seeds and 1.25kg of cannabis at the property.

Coffs-Clarence LAC crime manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said it equated to more than 1,250 street deals with the potential for more.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited plants and possession prohibited drugs.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on April 24.

Det Insp Jameson said the command would continue to focus on dangerous drugs such as cannabis.

"As we know locally, that it drives crime and infects our kids, leading them into lifelong drug use and abuse, as well as criminal behaviour," he said.

"I am pleased with the results of the search warrant yesterday, which continues to showcase the willingness of the community to fight back against dangerous drugs like cannabis, and the exceptional work undertaken by committed police officers.

"Over the past 10 months, this command has successfully targeted drugs at a community level with almost 100 people arrested for over 500 offences around drugs, drug supply and their associated crimes. I can assure the community that this will continue."