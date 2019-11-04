Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged with rape of 9yo girl

4th Nov 2019 11:27 AM

A man has been charged with child sex abuse against a nine-year-old girl in the NSW Illawarra region.

The 42-year-old, who allegedly raped the girl at homes in Wollongong and Camden, was arrested at a Wollongong home on Sunday afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged under 10, as well as intentional sexual touching of a child, and refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.

NSW Police say the man was known to the girl.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
editors picks rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health district responds to hospital understaffing claims

        premium_icon Health district responds to hospital understaffing claims

        Health Authorities point to monthly meeting as solution for union concerns, despite union claims the system doesn't work

        IN COURT: 71 people facing court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 71 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        100+ PICS: All the smiles of Jacaranda float procession

        premium_icon 100+ PICS: All the smiles of Jacaranda float procession

        People and Places Did we snap you at the procession? Check it out here

        VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

        VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

        News Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week?