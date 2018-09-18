Menu
Crime

Drunk driver busted for driving 200km/h

by Keagan Elder
18th Sep 2018 8:30 AM

AN ALLEGED drunk driver has been clocked driving more than 200km/h last night.

Police will alleged an officer at Bowen detected the 35-year-old Townsville man driving a white Holden Commodore sedan at 195km/h.

Police from Ayr later detected a vehicle matching the same description allegedly travelling up to 207km/h in a 100km/h zone in the Mount Inkerman area.

Officers attempted to intercept Commodore but the driver drove away at speed. He passed an undercover police car near Burdekin Bridge allegedly travelling 137km/h in a 70km/h zone.

Shortly after, police found the man refuelling at a service station.

He was tested for drink driving and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.078 per cent.

The man was charged with two counts of disobeying the speed limit and one count each of fail to stop motor vehicle, driving unlicensed and drink driving.

His vehicle was immobilised and he is due to appear in Ayr Magistrates Court on October 17.

