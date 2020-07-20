Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Tweed Hospital Photo: Jessica Lamb
The Tweed Hospital Photo: Jessica Lamb
News

Man charged with threatening to kill officers' families

Jessica Lamb
20th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 36-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly threatening to bomb police and kill their families.

The man was arrested on Saturday for an outstanding warrant and was refused bail in court.

As a result of being remanded in custody the man made threats of self harm and was taken by ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Police say once at the hospital in a safe room to wait for the doctor, the man became verbally aggressive towards police.

Police alleged he made multiple threats towards officers ranging from "I'm going to kill you," to "I'll kill your families" and "I'll burn you and your families to death".

It is also alleged the man made more threats to bomb police officer's personal cars and buildings as well as following officers home to kill them in their own homes.

The accused man was assessed by a doctor and deemed not in need of treatment.

When he heard the doctor's diagnosis it is alleged the man became agitated and aggressive, trying to leave the safe room multiple times.

It is alleged the man walked towards a male Constable yelling in a threatening manner and spat on the officer's arm while trying to leave the room.

Police were required to restrain the accused until he calmed down.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance at Tweed Heads Local Court on July 21.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

More Stories

editors picks northern rivers court northern rivers crime twdcommunity twdcourt twdcrime twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton hockey adjusts to life under COVID-19 restrictions

        premium_icon Grafton hockey adjusts to life under COVID-19 restrictions

        Hockey It was a very different sight as matches returned to Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex on Saturday afternoon.

        Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        premium_icon Clarence Rugby League Dream Team of the Decade

        Rugby League See who made the final cut in the region’s best 13 players over the past 10 years...

        70+ PHOTOS: Grafton host Coffs Harbour in epic AFL opener

        premium_icon 70+ PHOTOS: Grafton host Coffs Harbour in epic AFL opener

        AFL Check out the action as the Tigers welcomed the Breakers in some awesome AFL North...

        THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

        premium_icon THUMBS UP, THUMBS DOWN: Your say on this week’s issues

        News Find out who got a shout out and a shout down from the Clarence Valley community...