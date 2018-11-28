Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Bundaberg man is charged with torture after allegedly burning his four-year-old child with a cigarette
A Bundaberg man is charged with torture after allegedly burning his four-year-old child with a cigarette Supplied
Crime

Man charged with torture of a 4-year-old child

by Tahlia Stehbens
27th Nov 2018 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly burnt a cigarette on his four-year-old child's arm, caused excessive bruising to their back and left abrasions on their head has been denied bail in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client believed bail could be granted if he lived with his mother in Rockhampton and had no contact with the aggrieved in Bundaberg.

The defendant conceded the child had sustained both a cigarette burn to their arm and bruising to their back, however said the child was burnt on the cigarette by leaning over it, and then proceeded to scratch the wound.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin rebutted the argument saying the defendant still did not provide any treatment for the burn.

The bruising and abrasions were said to be from the child falling after jumping on a bed.

Mr James said text messages sent to the child's mother threatening the child's safety were meant to annoy her and were not meant in a threatening manner.

The defendant was charged with torture of the four-year-old child and Ms Merrin told Mr James the prosecution had a strong case.

"The defendant is subject to a domestic violence protection order, a probation order and a wholly suspended sentence all designed to stop him committing acts of domestic violence, and he has breached all of those orders by committing these offences," she said.

"I consider the defendant an unacceptable risk."

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to January 17, 2019.

bundaberg magistrates court court torture
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Crime Police have shared audio from a dangerous call that multiple Australians have been receiving, warning them not to give into the made up threats.

    • 28th Nov 2018 4:06 AM
    Short-term rental rule changes unnecessary says agent

    premium_icon Short-term rental rule changes unnecessary says agent

    News Changes to short-term rental rules on coast to cost jobs says agent

    Possessing this 'toy' can land you 5 years jail

    Possessing this 'toy' can land you 5 years jail

    Crime An increasing number are being detected in northern NSW.

    Bookies change their tune for our man in Canberra

    premium_icon Bookies change their tune for our man in Canberra

    Opinion Victorian election result changes minds of political book makers.

    Local Partners