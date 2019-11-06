Menu
Ambulances at the scene of the accident at Yeo and Bydown Streets, Neutral Bay. Picture: 7 News
News

Man, child struck by car

by ANGIRA BHARADWAJ
6th Nov 2019 11:34 AM
A man and an eight-year-old child have been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car near a primary school on Sydney's lower north shore.

The collision occurred near a Neutral Bay primary school this morning.

Emergency teams respond to one of the injured. Picture: 7 News Sydney
"Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving a car and two pedestrians," a police spokesman said.

"Police were called to Ben Boyd Rd, Neutral Bay just before 9am today, following reports a car had collided with two pedestrians.

"The driver of the vehicle is assisting police with their inquiries."

Resident Micah Gatuslao said: "I saw a lot of blood on the boy's face. Then I saw the child's mum come running and say 'it's my son'."

