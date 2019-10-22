Man chokes partner over failed holiday plans

A chef who punched and choked his partner in their Tweed Heads home has escaped a conviction.

Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday heard an argument broke out when the 49-year-old man became angry when his partner wouldn't commit to his holiday plans.

A police report said the victim was woken at 11am on Wednesday, September 18, by the man yelling at her.

It said the man was ranting about the victim needing to "look after herself" and to "quit smoking".

As the woman lied in bed, the man punched her in the right thigh.

The report said he left the house about 4pm and went to a Coolangatta hotel where he drank about four schooners of beer.

He returned to their home about 5.45pm and continued to verbally abuse the woman.

The court heard the man was frustrated because they had just returned from an overseas holiday to visit his 12-year-old son and was eager to book another trip.

But when the woman said she wasn't ready to book the holiday, he grabbed her around the neck and shook her.

Police arrived at 6pm and reported they could still hear the man yelling.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and was charged with common assault.

Defence lawyer Russell Baxter said his client suffered a serious brain injury from a cycling accident four years and since then, has had "issues".

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told the man his offence was "by no means was it a minor incident".

The man pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault and was given a two-year conditional release order.

No conviction was recorded.