Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man claimed classic guitar blaze ‘rid him of demons’

by Lea Emery
26th Aug 2020 6:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man set his 1952 Fender electric guitar on fire on the side of a road because he was trying to rid himself of demons.

The guitar was worth at least $2500.

Scott Hughes pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday to setting an unauthorised fire.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kasey Lowe told the court police were called after Hughes was seen lighting the fire in Labrador about 9.45pm on August 4.

"Police saw the defendant standing next to the fire and poking it with a stick," she said.

Sgt Lowe said Hughes told police he was having problems relating to the coronavirus pandemic and his family and was "letting out the demons".

MORE NEWS

Uber driver found not guilty of all charges

Moment 79-year-old tackled armed robber

'Taking the p*ss': Crooks using COVID to dodge court

 

Hughes, who represented himself in court, gave a letter from his doctors to court.

"I am getting help at the moment," he said.

"(The guitar) and my Harley (Davidson), was my pride and joy."

Hughes wore a Harley Davidson motorcycle jacket when he appeared in court.

Magistrate Cameron McKenzie said it was good Hughes was getting help.

He fined Hughes $250.

Originally published as Man claimed classic guitar blaze 'rid him of demons'

More Stories

court demons editors picks fire gold coast guitar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN THE LURCH: Solution needed for cross border doctors

        Premium Content IN THE LURCH: Solution needed for cross border doctors

        Health Local doctor agency say their workers were being forced to make heartbreaking choice between their lives and their vital hospital work

        ‘Highly provocative and illegal’: Cr shuts down GM survey

        Premium Content ‘Highly provocative and illegal’: Cr shuts down GM survey

        Council News Suggestion of community feedback on staff performance slammed as GM signals...

        Police release details of woman missing from Brooms Head

        Police release details of woman missing from Brooms Head

        Information Police appeal for help in search for 73-year-old missing woman

        100-year-old event the latest COVID-19 victim

        Premium Content 100-year-old event the latest COVID-19 victim

        News Two main stays of the Lawrence social calendar are the latest to fall victim to...