Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man claims police broke his arm, sues for $7.5m

Geoff Egan
by
28th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH man has tried to sue police for $7.5million after claiming they broke his arm.

Kerry John Bergin claimed in Brisbane Supreme Court that in August 2016 police assaulted him and broke his arm.

But the court heard much of his submission was "incoherent" and his case was "legally hopeless".

As Mr Bergin has not properly made his claim in accordance with the Queensland Personal Injury Proceedings Act, his bid for money could not continue at this time, a judge found.

In court, an irate Mr Bergin stated police had repeatedly assaulted him and broke his phone and printer and no lawyers would take his case.

But Justice Martin Burns refused to agree with Queensland Police lawyers' call for the case to be thrown out.

"I'm hesitant to strike it out, there is a comprehensible statement (that police broke Mr Bergin's arm)," Justice Burns said.

Instead, Justice Burns struck out Mr Bergin's $7.5million statement of claim and stayed the proceedings until he had properly complied with the Personal Injuries Proceedings Act.

- NewsRegional

brisbane supreme court editors picks ipswich courts kerry john bergin queensland police
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    BEACH TRAGEDY: surfer dies after saying he felt unwell

    BEACH TRAGEDY: surfer dies after saying he felt unwell

    Breaking A man aged in his 60s has died on the way to hospital after he complained of feeling unwell in the surf and had a heart attack on the beach.

    Condolence book for Christchurch ready for signatures

    premium_icon Condolence book for Christchurch ready for signatures

    Council News Valley residents able to express their support for victims

    • 28th Mar 2019 4:27 PM
    Grafton Hospital ICU to benefit from Rotary fundraiser

    premium_icon Grafton Hospital ICU to benefit from Rotary fundraiser

    News Grafton Midday Rotary does another good deed for the community

    Truck rollover causes possible traffic delays

    premium_icon Truck rollover causes possible traffic delays

    News Drivers are being urged to be careful