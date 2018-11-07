Menu
Superintendent Steve Clarke presents Harrison Byrnes with a Certificate of Merit from NSW Police at a ceremony in Coffs Harbour.
Man commended for attempting to save life of elderly driver

Jasmine Minhas
7th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
IN A crashed car on the side of the Pacific Highway, Harrison Byrnes worked tirelessly in attempt to save the life of an elderly driver.

Harrison had been driving along the highway near Glenugie with his brother on the night of May 21 last year when they saw the car crashed at the side of the road.

Performing a u-turn the pair rushed to the scene where, according to police, Harrison found the 74-year-old driver unconscious and unresponsive with no pulse.

Harrison called 000 and was told to begin CPR on the man, police said.

Reclining the seat, he began compressions while being guided by the operator on loud speaker for more than an exhaustive 15 minutes before officers arrived at the scene.

However, despite his efforts, the driver died.

At a ceremony in Coffs Harbour today, Harrison was awarded a Certificate of Merit from the NSW Police Force for his attempts to save the life of the man.

The Grafton local was modest when accepting the commendation.

"Me and my brother were just driving to work when we saw the car across the road. We thought, well that car's not supposed to be there,” he said.

"So we did a U-turn and we called an ambulance. That's what happened more or less.”

