Man cops hefty fine after speeding 80km over limit

A TOORMINA man has had his licence suspended after he was caught driving almost 80km over the speed limit.

Officers from the Coffs Harbour Traffic and Highway Patrol detected the 40-year-old speeding on the Pacific Hwy near Glenugie around 6.30pm last night, October 1.

He was issued an infringement notice for exceed speed over 45km/h, fined $2,384 and had his licence suspended for six months.

The man was caught speeding on day 3 of Operation Slow Down, the state's Labour Day weekend road safety campaign.

Double demerits will be in place until 11.59pm tonight, October 2.