Four men have been arrested and almost $22 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.
News

Man could be deported if found guilty of cultivating cannabis

Aisling Brennan
23rd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A Vietnamese man allegedly involved in cultivating an estimated $22 million worth of cannabis near Lismore could be deported if found guilty, a court has heard.

Trong Tung Tran and his three co-accused, Khac Ngoc Mai, Kien Sy Ngo and Giang Hoang are each charged with cultivating a prohibited plant with a large commercial quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

The four men were allegedly involved in the large-scale cultivation of cannabis at a remote 48.5ha property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee in June.

Police allegedly located and seized 7200 cannabis plants, and about 50kg of cannabis head, with an estimated potential street value of $21.6 million.

The seizure was the largest industrial grow-house cannabis crop located by NSW Police since 2010.

Police will allege the plants were located inside 20 industrial grow houses – each equivalent to the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

When a bail application was presented to Lismore Local Court on Tuesday for Mr Tran’s release from custody, the court heard the Department of Public Prosecutions would need more time to review the case.

The DPP prosecutor said he’d only received the application on Tuesday morning and there was a “significant amount of material”, including affidavits, employment references and a “medical history which is somewhat confusing”.

The court also heard Mr Tran is in Australia on a visa but is not a permanent resident.

“If and when convicted of these matters he’s a person who will face criminalised deportation and that is another bail issue,” the DPP prosecutor said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to Thursday to allow the DPP more time to assess the bail application.

The other three men are yet to apply for bail and will have their matters return to Lismore Local Court on January 27.

