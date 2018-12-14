Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man counting cash on toilet floor says it's 'for grandma'

14th Dec 2018 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly counted money on the toilet floor of a Lismore licensed venue later told police the cash was "for grandma". 

Police were called to the premises in relation to a man about 9.30pm.

By the time officers arrived, the man was found nearby, laying on the ground on Woodlark Street.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police searched the 28-year-old Queensland man.

"Police located 55 grams of cannabis and $1,650 cash," he said.

"When asked about the money he said it was 'for his Grandma'.

"He was placed under arrest and started swearing at police."

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with drug and offensive language offences.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    HSC 2018: The Clarence Valley's top achievers

    premium_icon HSC 2018: The Clarence Valley's top achievers

    News Take a look at the students who achieved the highest band in a HSC subject this year

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: NRL stadium threat to unseat fans

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: NRL stadium threat to unseat fans

    Rugby League COULD the NRL decider be taken interstate or is it an empty threat?

    ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    premium_icon ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    News Staff dispute figures justifying decision to move local office.

    • 14th Dec 2018 8:43 AM
    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Local Partners