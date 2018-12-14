Man counting cash on toilet floor says it's 'for grandma'

A MAN who allegedly counted money on the toilet floor of a Lismore licensed venue later told police the cash was "for grandma".

Police were called to the premises in relation to a man about 9.30pm.

By the time officers arrived, the man was found nearby, laying on the ground on Woodlark Street.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said police searched the 28-year-old Queensland man.

"Police located 55 grams of cannabis and $1,650 cash," he said.

"When asked about the money he said it was 'for his Grandma'.

"He was placed under arrest and started swearing at police."

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with drug and offensive language offences.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.