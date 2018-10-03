Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man back in court over Eurydice Dixon’s death. Picture: AAP
Man back in court over Eurydice Dixon’s death. Picture: AAP
Crime

Man in court over Eurydice Dixon death

3rd Oct 2018 7:18 AM

THE case of a young man charged with raping and murdering comedian Eurydice Dixon is expected to return to a Melbourne court today.

Jaymes Todd, of Broadmeadows, handed himself in to police after the 22-year-old's body was found in the Princes Park field at Carlton North on June 13.

It is alleged Todd, who was 19 at the time, raped and murdered Ms Dixon sometime between 10.30pm the night before and 3am when her body was found.

During his previous appearance in Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 14, Todd's Legal Aid lawyer John Riordan said it was his first time in custody and stressed his vulnerability in that environment due to his youth and diagnosis of autism.

If you or anyone you know needs help you can phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636.

comedian editors picks eurydice dixon melbourne murder

Top Stories

    Silent issue is a tragic reality

    premium_icon Silent issue is a tragic reality

    Health Clarence Valley must wake up to silent issue affecting its residents after disturbing pattern revealed

    • 3rd Oct 2018 7:49 AM
    Shanahan takes out Gromsearch title

    Shanahan takes out Gromsearch title

    Water Sports Wooli surfer goes big in Newcastle

    • 3rd Oct 2018 7:30 AM
    Two big drawcards brings millions of visitors to NSW

    premium_icon Two big drawcards brings millions of visitors to NSW

    Business TWO popular attractions helped lure holiday-makers to NSW.

    Local Partners