Man’s bizarre dating ‘survival guide’

AS if women don't have enough to worry about when getting ready for a first date.

According to a helpful Twitter user, they now too need to agonise over whether their nail choice is giving off "safe" or "violent" vibes.

The Californian man has created a dating guide for men to help them spot whether they are with the "wrong girl" based purely on their nails, The Sun reports.

"Tired of chasing the wrong girl? Just found out your girl is psycho? Want to know the signs before making that investment? My book "Nails At First Sight" will help you," Rocky posted on Twitter last month.

This dating ‘survibal guide’ is based purely on a woman’s nails and is hilariously called ‘Nails At First Sight’.

In the clip, he flicks through his masterpiece that he claims was compiled after "countless hours of research" to help his "bros" decide whether they should keep investing their time in a woman.

Those with nude talons are "safe", he said in a video shared on the social media site to show off his guide.

While black or white nails signal a "dangerous" woman.

He also advised men to stay away from girls who choose a yellow shade.

Rocky explained: "If she has the courage to get yellow nails, she has the courage to chop off your balls."

However, it wasn't just colour of varnish which could be a deal breaker, apparently as he insisted that nail shape matters too.

Square and rounded nails get the thumbs up, while he warned men to stay away from women with pointed nails because they are "meant to hurt you" and are likely to be a "heartbreaker".

Bafflingly, women with regular-sized false nails have a penchant for Pumpkin Spiced Lattes.

While those with a medium size prefer "vacations with old men".

If you have very long nails, he says you are likely to have an ex-boyfriend in jail and be a "twerk master".

His video has so far been shared over 95,000 times, and has been 'liked' more than 254,000 times.

Understandably, people are losing it over the bizarre guide, with some women taking to social media to poke fun at Rocky's suggestions.

