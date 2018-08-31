Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File picture: The man is in a critical condition in a Townsville hospital.
File picture: The man is in a critical condition in a Townsville hospital.
Breaking

Man critical after air hose mishap

31st Aug 2018 12:50 PM

A MAN has suffered massive internal injuries after an incident involving a high-pressure air hose on a prawn trawler off Queensland.

The 32-year-old was working in the Gulf of Carpentaria when the 3000 PSI air hose caused severe damage to his lower abdomen and groin in what has been described a case of misadventure. 

The remote location meant it took emergency services more than eight hours to get him to a hospital in Townsville, where he remains in a critical condition.

Top Stories

    RAW DEAL: Sugar ban final straw for Grafton business

    premium_icon RAW DEAL: Sugar ban final straw for Grafton business

    Health 'NOT a single person has become healthier because of this. What has happened is three ladies are now looking for a job.'

    RMS to consult industry on B-double access routes

    premium_icon RMS to consult industry on B-double access routes

    News Discussions over using Eight Mile Lane as an access point continue

    Titanic deal sets league juniors on course

    premium_icon Titanic deal sets league juniors on course

    Rugby League NRL club formalises commitment to the bush.

    University centre should be an aid to regional development

    premium_icon University centre should be an aid to regional development

    Politics New centre in Grafton future of tertiary education says MP.

    • 31st Aug 2018 1:30 PM

    Local Partners