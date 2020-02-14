Man critical after bashing by students

A man is fighting for life after allegedly being attacked at Stirling Railway Station. Picture: Google Maps

A MAN is fighting for life in hospital after he was allegedly savagely bashed by a group of school kids at a train station yesterday.

The group of five students, aged between 14 and 16, were in school uniforms when they allegedly attacked another man, 20, in a northern suburb of Perth. The attack at Stirling Railway Station was reportedly sparked over an earlier incident on a bus.

The man was left in a critical condition, sustaining serious head injuries. He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital following the attack and put into the Intensive Care Unit. He remains critical in hospital today, WA Police told news.com.au in a statement.

The man was attacked at Stirling Railway Station. Picture: Google Maps

Detectives said they were told the group of teens were wearing their school uniforms at the time of the alleged assault.

Today five teenage boys were arrested over the alleged attack. They were each charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm. A sixth boy who was with the group was released without charge as he didn't participate in the attack.

The teens are due in the Perth's Children Court on March 3.