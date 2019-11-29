Worker killed by pipe at IMAX construction site

The incident occurred at the IMAX Theatre construction site. Picture: Christian Gilles

A man has died after suffering major injuries following a construction site incident at the IMAX Theatre at Darling Harbour, Sydney.

NSW Ambulance were called to the site just after 10am following reports of a worksite injury.

When crews arrived they treated a 49-year-old man for significant face and head injuries.

It is believed the injuries were caused when he was working on a high pressured water line and a pipe burst and hit him in the head.

The man was treated at the scene - including for the potential loss of an eye - before being transported to St Vincent's Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police will prepare a report for the information of the coroner.

SafeWork NSW have been notified.

The construction company has arranged counselling for the workers who were in the vicinity when the incident occurred.

This fatality is the latest in a string of construction site deaths that have occurred across Sydney over the past few months.

On September 11, a 30-year-old worker died after his head became trapped in machinery at a St Marys pallet factory, while a 40-year-old man died on September 7 when he was sucked into a woodchipper in Lindfield.

On August 28 a 49-year-old man died after falling from a ladder at a Pendle Hill worksite on August 28; and a 38-year-old man died at a Jordan Springs construction site after falling five floors down a ventilation shaft on August 21.