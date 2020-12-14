Menu
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift.
News

Man critically hurt in workplace accident

by Nathan Edwards
14th Dec 2020 3:02 PM
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift at the Port of Brisbane this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including police and paramedics, arrived on scene at the workplace at Pinkenba just after 12.30pm Monday.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition. Critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit were onboard.

