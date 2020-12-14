Menu
Man rushed to hospital in serious condition after Bondi wall collapse
News

Man crushed in Bondi wall collapse

by Erin Lyons
14th Dec 2020 9:35 AM

A man has been badly crushed by a wall at a construction site in Bondi.

The 23-year-old was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition with head, chest and shoulder injuries after the wall fell on top of him, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

The man, believed to be a construction worker, was working at the Gilgandra Road site in North Bondi when the horror incident unfolded.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 8am, and he was taken to hospital.

accident bondi wall collapse

