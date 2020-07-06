Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been fatally crushed in a workplace accident on Long Street in Sydney's Smithfield. Picture: Supplied
A man has been fatally crushed in a workplace accident on Long Street in Sydney's Smithfield. Picture: Supplied
News

Man crushed to death on building site

by Hannah Moore
6th Jul 2020 3:11 PM

A 35-year-old man has been crushed to death by a metal beam in a horrific workplace accident in Smithfield, in western Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Long Street at Smithfield about 11.30am on Monday to reports a man had been crushed by a steel pylon.

When paramedics arrived, bystanders were performing CPR.

The man could not be revived and died at the scene.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager, Inspector Jenny Porter, praised the bystanders who tried to save the man's life, and said his death was a tragic incident.

"No one goes to work expecting not to come home," she said.

"The bystanders who worked quickly to try and save him by administering CPR should be commended."

"General first aid knowledge, CPR skills and a defibrillator on site provide that best chance, sadly despite everyone's best efforts the patient was unable to be revived."

NSW Police and Safe Work are investigating, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

NCA NewsWire has contacted MHE Demag for comment.

More to come

Originally published as Man crushed to death on building site

More Stories

death editors picks workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Clarence drug dealers exposed

        premium_icon NAMED: Clarence drug dealers exposed

        Crime From supplying ice to feed an addiction to using drugs to pay debts, here are some of the more shocking drug supply cases in the Clarence

        Grafton Relay for Life gets new date

        premium_icon Grafton Relay for Life gets new date

        Community PUT your best foot forward and join a team to help raise money for Cancer...

        Authorities to consult on future of historic bridge

        premium_icon Authorities to consult on future of historic bridge

        News Transport for NSW confirm plans for the old Tabulam Bridge following completion of...

        New-look July Greyhound Carnival set for red-hot opening

        premium_icon New-look July Greyhound Carnival set for red-hot opening

        Greyhounds Despite limited crowds the action is set to be fierce at the Grafton Greyhound...