No murder charge for pimp who cut hus partner into pieces

Jurors in a Brooklyn criminal court convicted Somorie Moses of negligent homicide and concealing a corpse for the January 12, 2017 death of Leondra Foster — but did not convict him on second-degree murder charges after just an hour-and-a-half of deliberations.

The New York pimp who admitted to dismembering his sex worker girlfriend and keeping her head in his freezer has been found guilty of killing her.

Moses's acquittal on the murder charge drew gasps from shocked onlookers, which included Ms Foster's relatives.

"Oh my God! It's not right," Ms Foster's sister, Shanicqua Figueroa, shouted through sobs after charging out of the courtroom. "That's not right!"

The verdict came after about three weeks of trial - and just hours after hearing gruesome closing arguments from Assistant District lawyer Sabeeha Madni, who showed jurors photos of Ms Foster's severed head and limbs during her final arguments.

Moses' lawyer Julie Clark argued that he couldn't have killed the sex worker - because he wouldn't do anything to hurt his bottom line.

"He's a businessman and I submit to you that a businessman does not like to lose money," Ms Clark told jurors during closing arguments.

Jurors declined to speak about their deliberations as they filed out of the courthouse.

"Sorry, I can't talk about it," one juror said.

Medical examiners determined that Ms Foster died from blunt force trauma.

Ms Foster was murdered.

Moses - who goes by the handle 'Sugar Bear' and described himself as a "gangster pimp" when he took the stand last week - cut Ms Foster's body into nine pieces before stashing her head, hands and feet in a stand-alone freezer underneath chicken wings, Hungry Man dinners and hot dogs.

As for her headless torso, which still had one leg attached, Moses called a longtime acquaintance who worked as a commercial trash hauler who tossed it into a waste station in the Bronx.

After another worker at the trash dump found the torso, police were able to trace the body back to Moses via the acquaintance, who initially faced a charge of concealing a corpse. He ended up becoming a key witness for the prosecution.

From the beginning of the trial, Ms Clark conceded that her client chopped up Ms Foster and tossed out some of her remains.

Moses didn't want police officers to get involved, Ms Clark said, because of his profession and because he had a gun and cocaine in his apartment.

"They threw that woman out like she was a piece of trash," Ms Clark told the jurors.

Both Ms Clark and the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the verdict.

Moses faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced on December 18.

