Man dead after balcony fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 10:42 AM
Police investigations are ongoing after a man fell to his death from a second storey balcony in North Queensland last night.

Emergency services were called to an address in Sunset, Mount Isa around 8.45pm after reports of a man falling from a balcony.

The Queensland Ambulance Service assessed the man for critical injuries when they arrived, though he was pronounced deceased.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed the man died from a fall and investigations were ongoing.

The spokesman said initial indications suggested the fall was a case of misadventure.

