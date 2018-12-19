Menu
Man dead at Greenmount beach on the Gold Coast after tragic early morning surf.
News

Surfer dead after tragic early morning surf

by ANDREW POTTS
19th Dec 2018 7:20 AM
A man has died at one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches this morning.

The 70-year-old man was understood to be surfing off Snapper Rocks at Greenmount Beach when he may have fallen into the water and hit his head.

Emergency services received a flurry of calls from 4.42am when the man was pulled from the water unconscious.

Queensland Ambulance officers arrived on the scene at 4.57am and attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The matter is now in the hands of Queensland police.

More to come.

