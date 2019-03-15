Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a man — believed to 59 and yet to be identified. Picture: TNV
The body of a man — believed to 59 and yet to be identified. Picture: TNV
Crime

Man dead, axe seized and 75-year-old questioned

by Mitchell van Homrigh
15th Mar 2019 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a fight in Sydney's west with investigators seizing an axe after the bloody altercation.

NSW Police were called to the Cabramatta West address at 8.45pm on Thursday after reports of two men fighting following a motor vehicle collision.

The body of a 59-year-old man found with a serious wound to his head at Sydney Luker Rd. He died at the scene.

A second man, aged 75, was brought into custody at Fairfield Police station for questioning.

He was later being taken to Liverpool Hospital for an unrelated medical condition before returning back to the police station early Friday morning.

An axe was seized and police confirmed the pair were known to each other.

A crime scene has been established and detectives from Fairfield City Police Command have started an investigation.

 

.

More Stories

Show More
axe attack crime sydney

Top Stories

    WANTED: Have you got good grass to save cattle?

    WANTED: Have you got good grass to save cattle?

    Rural Farmers search for greener pasture to save hungry cattle

    Friendly tourist earns high praise for town

    Friendly tourist earns high praise for town

    Business A good deed from Yamba business earns high praise

    Farewell for quiet achiever with world first under her belt

    premium_icon Farewell for quiet achiever with world first under her belt

    Health She made a reality of creating comfort when it seemed impossible.

    TALENT SHOW: Redmen ready to watch new faces in action

    premium_icon TALENT SHOW: Redmen ready to watch new faces in action

    Rugby Union GRAFTON side confident they can fill gaps in first grade.

    • 15th Mar 2019 8:00 AM