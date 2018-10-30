Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
News

Man dies after drowning in North Queensland river

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 4:56 PM

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has drowned in the Ross River at Rasmussen this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 1.30pm after reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed no one was transported to hospital and the incident was now in the hands of police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man "got into the river and got into trouble".

No further details have been confirmed at this time.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and uniformed members of the Australian Defence Force are understood to have assisted with CPR while undertaking an exercise close by, but it was too late to revive the man.

Related Items

apex park drowning rasmussen townsville

Top Stories

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    News ON THE one year anniversary of her son taking his own life, Michele Bowling wants you to wear your heart on your sleeve for mental health

    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion Like Roxanne Peters, most victims think of killing their rapists.

    Maintenance work to start on Pacific Highway

    Maintenance work to start on Pacific Highway

    News Will it affect your commute this week?

    Flock of geese lost in purple haze

    Flock of geese lost in purple haze

    Offbeat These birds are clearly getting into the Jacaranda Festival spirit

    Local Partners