Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PICTURE: Emergency Services Queensland helicopter crews respond to a vehicle accident near Charters Towers.
FILE PICTURE: Emergency Services Queensland helicopter crews respond to a vehicle accident near Charters Towers.
News

Man dies in horror outback crash

by Nic Darveniza
7th Jun 2019 4:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in central Queensland bushland southwest of Charters Towers.

The man was killed when his sedan was struck head-on by a ute attempting to overtake a truck travelling in the opposite direction on the Gregory Development Road, 30 km south of the Cape River.

The driver of the ute was pinned by her steering wheel for several hours as emergency services raced to the remote crash site after receiving the call at 7:38pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene to transport her to Townsville Hospital but takeoff was delayed as paramedics attempt to stabilise her at the scene.

Poor coverage in the area has frustrated emergency responders, who have thus far been unable to report the woman's condition back to headquarters.

The man's death has taken Queensland's road toll to 13 since Monday last week.

Earlier Thursday, a 16-year-old learner driver was killed on unsealed roads near Fairyland.

More Stories

charters towers editors picks fatal crash townsville

Top Stories

    ONE SHOT: This is how to build a bridge in 3 days

    premium_icon ONE SHOT: This is how to build a bridge in 3 days

    News The entire rail line will shut down, giving workers one chance to install a new rail bridge

    Greens tackle Corindi's youth controversy

    premium_icon Greens tackle Corindi's youth controversy

    News Greens MP heads to Corindi to discuss controversial youth program

    This Golf club is a big hit with brides

    premium_icon This Golf club is a big hit with brides

    News One Clarence venue has been voted number one for weddings

    Athletes descend on Yamba for 48hrs of torture

    premium_icon Athletes descend on Yamba for 48hrs of torture

    Sport 'You can defeat yourself mentally well before your body gives in'