Man denied bail over cruel sex attack

A MAN accused of a brutally raping a woman inside a Rasmussen McDonald's toilet cubicle has been refused bail

The Cairns man who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Townsville Magistrate Court on Wednesday with 10 charges in total, including counts of rape, assault causing bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

Defence solicitor Adam Mussap applied for bail stating the 22-year-old was an "acceptable risk".

Police Prosecutor Kellie Mythen told the court the 37-year-old woman didn't have the chance to lock the door behind her when the man pushed his way in.

"The attack that has taken place … can only be adequately described as disgraceful," she said.

"It's an unprovoked and random attack."

The court heard the woman had only entered the fast food restaurant to use the toilet before she was allegedly attacked.

Ms Mythen said the woman tried to scream but was stopped by the man who allegedly forcefully covered her mouth with his hand and told her to remain silent.

The court heard the woman tried to escape twice during the 15 minute attack.

The woman experienced bruising and swelling to her face, as well as tears to her anus and vagina as a result of the assault.

Ms Mythen said the man had been identified by CCTV footage as well as members of his own family who contacted the police.

Magistrate Cathy Wadley Risk factored in the man's limited criminal history but denied bail because of the serious risk he posed to the community.

"The offences are extremely serious, there's a strong prosecution case and the allegations involve an unprovoked, random, violent attack on an innocent woman," Magistrate Wadley said.

"Given the level of violence perpetrated, allegedly, I am of the view you are an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety and welfare of members of the public.

The matter will next appear before the court on February 27 2019.