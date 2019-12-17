Man denied bail over death of baby boy

A man will remain behind bars after being charged over the death of a 10-week-old baby boy in Sydney's west.

The child died in The Children's Hospital at Westmead on Saturday, having suffered a significant brain injury.

The 24-year-old man, who was known to the boy and cannot be identified due to legal reasons, was arrested at Mount Druitt police station on Monday night and charged with manslaughter.

The baby was taken to hospital and later died.

He was mentioned briefly on Tuesday in Mount Druitt Local Court where he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

Emergency services were called to a home at Bidwell about 10.15pm on Friday following reports the child was unresponsive.

The baby was first taken to Mount Druitt Hospital then transferred to Westmead in a critical condition where he later died.

A post-mortem examination showed the child died as a result of a significant brain injury, NSW Police said.

The man will return to court on February 12.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.