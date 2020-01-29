Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has testified against her ex-partner, who allegedly choked and raped her at her Forest Lake home in 2018.
A woman has testified against her ex-partner, who allegedly choked and raped her at her Forest Lake home in 2018.
News

Man denies choking and raping partner

Danielle Buckley
29th Jan 2020 5:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has bravely testified against her ex-partner, who is accused of raping and choking her until she couldn't breathe.

The 43-year-old woman gave evidence in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday against the man, who cannot be named, who she claims in 2018 assaulted her on three separate occasions and raped her.

'Help me': Escort's frantic call during sex attack

The Forest Lake man has pleaded not guilty to rape, assault and two suffocation charges.

The court was told the pair had been dating for only a matter of months when in June 2018 they got into an argument that ended when he violently threw her onto a lounge chair in her Brisbane home.

Crown prosecutor Neville Weston said in August of that year he launched a second attack on the woman, putting her in a headlock in a McDonald's carpark.

"He grabbed her with such force that her breathing was restricted," Mr Weston said.

The violence escalated again when on August 28, 2018, the man allegedly choked her.

He then followed her into her bedroom, took off her clothes and - despite her protests - raped her, the court was told.

"He tried to kiss her, she pushed him away," Mr Weston said.

"She will tell you that he kept trying to grab her and she said to him 'no'."

Police arrived at the woman's house that afternoon and arrested the man.

The trial continues under Judge Paul Smith.

- NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support in Queensland, phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

choking allegations court domestic vioelnce rape trial
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unsung heroes of the RFS: Laynae Okkonen

        premium_icon Unsung heroes of the RFS: Laynae Okkonen

        People and Places Studying for HSC exams is difficult enough, but recently graduated Year 12 student, Laynae juggled study sessions and firefighting

        Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        premium_icon Million dollar day for Clarence farmers

        News Increased drought funding on the cards for Clarence.

        'Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        premium_icon 'Positivity-raising’: Art project to aid fire recovery

        News ‘There’s been a lot of focus on fundraising … they’re figuring out the physical but...

        Applications now open for regional seniors travel card

        Applications now open for regional seniors travel card

        News SENIORS across the Clarence Valley can now apply for the NSW Government’s $250...