Man denies sexually inciting, stalking teen girls

Piotr Dadok is accused of stalking, inciting a sexual act and behaving in an offensive manner. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A Natural Bridge man accused of inciting a 14-year-old girl into sexual acts and stalking girls aged 13 and 14 has denied he spoke to the alleged victims in a predatory manner.

Piotr Dadok, 41, has been charged with inciting another person for a sexual act, behaving in an offensive manner and three counts of stalking or intimidation.

Mr Dadok entered not guilty pleas to all charges in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

He applied for bail which was opposed by police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Lockett.

Sgt Lockett told the court Mr Dadok was wanted on an arrest warrant in Queensland and was subject to another order which prohibited him from entering New South Wales.

Mr Dadok's defence lawyer, Phil Mulherin, said his client did not deny being in Murwillumbah on Sunday March 7, nor did he deny speaking to the alleged victims, however he did deny that he spoke to them in a sexual manner.

Mr Mulherin said his client felt like he was being stalked and followed by the alleged victims.

He said when Mr Dadok was told the age of the girls and to go away, his client had disengaged.

Mr Mulherin said any risk Mr Dadok posed could be mitigated by a number of bail conditions including not to enter Murwillumbah, to not take drugs or alcohol, to not have contact with the alleged victims or witnesses and to report to police once a week.

Sgt Lockett said Mr Dadok was not just an unacceptable risk for the alleged victims but the community at large.

He said the prosecution had a strong case as Mr Dadok was accused of approaching two different groups of people in a similar manner during a short span of time.

He said there were multiple witnesses to what Mr Dadok had said to the young girls.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said he had concerns for the possibility of Mr Dadok failing to appear, the safety of the alleged victims and the community at large as well as the risk of Mr Dadok committing a serious offence while on bail.

Mr Dunlevy said he accepted the prosecution's submission that Mr Dadok posed a risk to the community due to the alleged persistent offending.

Mr Dadok's bail was refused. His matter will be back before the court on April 26.

