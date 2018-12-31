Man dies after being hit by a car on major Coast road

The forensic crash unit is investigating after a 38-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while walking on the Sunshine Motorway early Monday morning.

A MAN has died after he was hit by a car on the Sunshine Motorway early this morning.

Police say initial inquiries indicate at 12.30am the man was walking west in the eastbound lane at Mountain Creek, near the Kawana Way exit.

A sedan that was travelling east struck the 38-year-old Logan man, and he died at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said four paramedic crews attended the crash shortly after the incident.

A second patient was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor lacerations.

A Queensland Police spokesman said while the driver of the sedan was not physically injured in the incident, the car was severely damaged.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.