FATAL: A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a ute late on Saturday night.
Man dies after being hit by car

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Apr 2019 7:22 AM
A TWENTY-THREE year old man has died after being hit by a car late Saturday night.

Officers were to called to the Childers Rd and Kingswood Way intersection at Elliot before midnight on Saturday after a man was run over by a ute.

The man was treated for injuries at the scene before being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced deceased yesterday afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

