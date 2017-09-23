Man dies after being hit by truck on Summerland Way

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

POLICE have confirmed the death of a man who was hit by a truck on Summerland Way last night.

Just before 9pm last night, emergency services were called to Summerland Way, Warragai Creek following reports a tow truck had hit a pedestrian.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 62-year-old man; however, he died at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured, and has been taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory testing.

The Summerland Way was closed for several hours last night as Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established a crime scene.

They have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.