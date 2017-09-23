35°
News

Man dies after being hit by truck on Summerland Way

Clair Morton
by

POLICE have confirmed the death of a man who was hit by a truck on Summerland Way last night.

Just before 9pm last night, emergency services were called to Summerland Way, Warragai Creek following reports a tow truck had hit a pedestrian.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 62-year-old man; however, he died at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured, and has been taken to Grafton Hospital for mandatory testing.

The Summerland Way was closed for several hours last night as Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established a crime scene.

They have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

