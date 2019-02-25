Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigation: circumstances surrounding the crash are still unknown.
Police investigation: circumstances surrounding the crash are still unknown. Tony Martin
News

Man dies after car hits tree in early morning crash

Amber Gibson
by
25th Feb 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 69-year-old-man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Byron Bay yesterday.

NSW Police said just before 3.15am yesterday, emergency services were called to Hinterland Way, near the intersection of Coolamon Scenic Drive, St Helena, about 10km west of Byron Bay, after a Volkswagen Golf left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, was located unresponsive by passing motorists and died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

byron bay fatal crash northern rivers roads road fatality
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    HEROIC SURF RESCUE: 'Two minutes later, and he'd be gone'

    premium_icon HEROIC SURF RESCUE: 'Two minutes later, and he'd be gone'

    Weather Man branded a hero as he braves cyclonic conditions to rescue teenager being washed out in powerful Yamba rip.

    Residents flock to watch wild waves

    premium_icon Residents flock to watch wild waves

    News The BoM have issued a warning for large seas and high winds

    Man injured in 16m cliff fall

    premium_icon Man injured in 16m cliff fall

    News Helicopter tasked to rescue man in plunge from cliff

    Major change to Pacific Highway route

    premium_icon Major change to Pacific Highway route

    News Traffic change to advance highway work